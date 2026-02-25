Washington University to acquire St. Louis College of Pharmacy 

St. Louis-based Washington University plans to acquire the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and establish its own pharmacy school.

Under the agreement, UHSP’s St. Louis College of Pharmacy will become WashU’s 10th academic school, according to a Feb. 24 news release. WashU will also acquire UHSP’s St. Louis campus, where the pharmacy school will continue operating.



Other UHSP programs will be phased out after the 2026-27 academic year.



“While this was a very difficult decision, we are grateful that the transition will secure the long-term viability of pharmacy education in St. Louis,” Brian Seiz, president of UHSP, said in a news release. “Our top priority remains the strength and future of pharmacy and health sciences education. Together, we are creating a path forward that strengthens academic excellence in those disciplines.”

WashU officials said the acquisition is intended to preserve pharmacy education in St. Louis and positions the PharmD program “for long-term relevance, stability and growth.”



Students on track to complete their program by spring 2027 will graduate from UHSP, while those graduating after that term will earn their degrees from WashU.

The universities said they are working together on “clear, individualized transition plans for faculty and staff,” adding that further details will be shared as the process moves forward.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals, which are expected within 12 to 18 months.