Ascension opens new pharmacy center in Texas

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen

St. Louis-based Ascension opened its new pharmacy services center June 15 in Austin, Texas.

Four things to know about the facility:

  1. Ascension Rx, the health system's pharmacy arm that fills more than 1.7 million prescriptions annually, launched the pharmacy services center to centralize pharmacy operations and enable high-volume home delivery, as well as improve processing and patient support.

  2. The center houses three pharmacies and one patient engagement center.

  3. The facility is 30,000 square feet and cost $8 million.

  4. The center currently employs 15 workers and can employ up to 50.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles