Ascension opens new pharmacy center in Texas

St. Louis-based Ascension opened its new pharmacy services center June 15 in Austin, Texas.
Four things to know about the facility:
- Ascension Rx, the health system's pharmacy arm that fills more than 1.7 million prescriptions annually, launched the pharmacy services center to centralize pharmacy operations and enable high-volume home delivery, as well as improve processing and patient support.
- The center houses three pharmacies and one patient engagement center.
- The facility is 30,000 square feet and cost $8 million.
- The center currently employs 15 workers and can employ up to 50.