APhA calls for action amid pharmacy closures: 3 notes

The American Pharmacists Association voiced concern over the rising number of pharmacy closures, saying they threaten access to pharmacists, particularly in rural and underserved communities, according to an Oct. 29 news release from the organization.
Here are three notes:
- In the statement, the APhA also warned that these closures could exacerbate health disparities for marginalized populations, increasing their vulnerability to complications from both acute and chronic conditions managed by pharmacists.
- In response, the agency said it is advocating for the Equitable Community Access to Pharmacy Services Act in Congress, which was introduced in the House in March 2023. This legislation seeks to provide Medicare coverage for vital pharmacist services, including immunizations and treatment for common respiratory illnesses such as the flu and COVID-19.
- The APhA urged Congress to support this legislation to ensure that older adults and communities have continued access to the care they need.