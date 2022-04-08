AmerisourceBergen's $150M venture to focus on healthcare startups

AmerisourceBergen launched a $150 million venture capital fund focused on investments in healthcare startups.

The VC fund, called AB Health Ventures, is looking to invest in early to mid-stage health-related startups both in the U.S. and abroad that focus on innovation in pharmacy and distribution, clinical development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, and practice solutions for healthcare providers and animal health, according to an April 6 press release.

"I believe that innovation is the catalyst to sustained progress and change, which is why AmerisourceBergen is committed to taking bold, innovative actions to achieve our purpose and drive long-term growth." said Steve Collis, chairman, president and CEO of AmerisourceBergen.

Touchdown Ventures, a firm specializing in corporate venture capital, will help manage the fund.