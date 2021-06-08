Amazon Pharmacy offering prescriptions as low as $1 per month

Amazon Pharmacy on June 8 began a new prescription discount program, lowering the price for some drugs to $1 a month for Prime members. Four key details: The program allows Prime members to order a 6-month supply for eligible medications, in addition to traditional 30- and 90-day supplies.



Prime members paying without insurance get additional discounts.



The program offers unlimited, free two-day delivery.



Though the medications and prices included in this program are subject to change, some current examples of medications being offered for $1 per month include lisinopril, atorvastatin and metoprolol. Some current examples available of medications being offered for $6 per month are amlodipine, losartan and simvastatin.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.