Google's ALS drug fails phase 3 trial

Fosigotifator, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug developed by Calico Life Sciences, a biotech company backed by Google's parent company Alphabet, failed to meet its primary endpoint, according to topline results from the Healey ALS platform trial.

Fosigotifator did not demonstrate a significant effect on disease progression, combining function and mortality measures, in either the primary or the exploratory high-dose groups.

Secondary endpoints, including the revised ALS functioning rating scale, respiratory function and health-related quality of life also showed no statistically significant improvement compared to the placebo. However, a slight signal was observed in muscle strength, with slower deterioration in both upper and lower extremities for patients in the high-dose group.

Despite the negative trial outcome for ALS, fosigotifator is still being studied for other conditions, including vanishing white matter disease and major depressive disorder.