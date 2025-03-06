Allow pharmacists to prescribe some controlled substances: ASHP to DEA

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and other pharmacy organizations have called on the Drug Enforcement Administration to update its registration process to align with state laws that grant pharmacists prescriptive authority over controlled substances.

In a letter to the DEA, ASHP and its partners pointed out that pharmacists in five states — Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, North Dakota and Oregon — are authorized to prescribe controlled substances but are not listed on the DEA's "Mid-Level Practitioners Authorization by State " table.

The omission prevents pharmacists from obtaining DEA registration, limiting their ability to prescribe medications, including those for opioid use disorder, according to a March 4 ASHP news release.

The organization is urging the DEA to update its policies to remove the barriers that prevent pharmacists from fully utilizing prescriptive authority.