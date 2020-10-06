Albertsons pharmacies offering at-home COVID-19 tests

Albertsons, one of the nation's largest retail pharmacy operations, is now offering at-home COVID-19 tests, KGW8, an NBC affiliate located in Portland, Ore., reported.

The tests are made by Phosphorus Diagnostics and have received emergency use authorization from the FDA. They are saliva tests and cost $140.

Anyone can request a test through Albertsons' website, and the test kits can either be mailed or picked up at the pharmacy. Test results take about 72 hours.

"We think it's real important to take care of the community and customers at large," Stephen Certo, director of pharmacy operations for the Portland division of Albertsons, told KGW8.

