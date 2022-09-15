After 1st drug launch, CivicaScript plans to add 6 to 10 new drugs

Six weeks after Civica's generic drug unit CivicaScript premiered its first drug, the company is ready to launch six to 10 more drugs over the next few years, the company president told Becker's.

Although Gina Guinasso joined CivicaScript's efforts to have a prostate cancer drug approved years after the clinical work began, Ms. Guinasso said she is "still giddy every day."

"I'm thrilled that we got to this major milestone, but it's also going to be the first in many," Ms. Guinasso said. "For me personally, it's a huge step forward, having the product in the market. But, it just means to roll up your sleeves, get to work on the next products, continue to make sure our message gets out there and patients that need affordable medications can access this."

The treatment, abiraterone acetate 250 milligram tablets, deployed to a specialty pharmacy in Madison, Wis., Lumicera Health Services, and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

Brent Eberle, Lumicera's chief pharmacy officer, told Becker's "it was a natural fit" to include CivicaScript's product in its portfolio.