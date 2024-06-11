AdventHealth partners with Pharmacy of Grace on low-cost meds, services

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Kan., announced a $35,000 partnership with Pharmacy of Grace, a nonprofit in the Kansas City metropolitan area that provides pharmacy services to uninsured or underinsured patients.

The $35,000 in funding will further support efforts from the Pharmacy of Grace and underscores the long-term partnership between it and Advent, according to a June 10 news release.

The two hope to expand the program's reach and provide aid to more patients in the region in need.