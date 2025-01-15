Active drug shortages drop to 271, but challenges persist: ASHP

The latest data from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reports that the active number of drug shortages in the U.S. has decreased to 271, down from a high of 323 in the first quarter of 2024.
However, despite this decline, ongoing challenges continue to burden healthcare providers.
Here are other key points from the report:
- Manufacturing delays caused by the aftermath of Hurricane Helene resulted in 12 new product shortages, including critical and life-saving fluids.
- Almost half, or 48%, of the active drug shortages began in 2022 or earlier, highlighting the long-term nature of the crisis.
- Managing the shortages requires significant adjustments to pharmacy automation and electronic health record systems, further straining pharmacy staff who are already dealing with staffing shortages.
- Injectable drugs remain a significant portion of the active shortages, affecting a wide range of treatments, according to the report.