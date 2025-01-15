Active drug shortages drop to 271, but challenges persist: ASHP

Alexandra Murphy

The latest data from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reports that the active number of drug shortages in the U.S. has decreased to 271, down from a high of 323 in the first quarter of 2024. 

However, despite this decline, ongoing challenges continue to burden healthcare providers. 

Here are other key points from the report: 

  1. Manufacturing delays caused by the aftermath of Hurricane Helene resulted in 12 new product shortages, including critical and life-saving fluids. 

  2. Almost half, or 48%, of the active drug shortages began in 2022 or earlier, highlighting the long-term nature of the crisis. 

  3. Managing the shortages requires significant adjustments to pharmacy automation and electronic health record systems, further straining pharmacy staff who are already dealing with staffing shortages. 

  4. Injectable drugs remain a significant portion of the active shortages, affecting a wide range of treatments, according to the report. 

