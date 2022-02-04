810 drugs saw price hikes in 1 month: 5 notes

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The list prices for 810 prescription drugs increased by an average of 5.1 percent between Dec. 29 and Jan. 31, according to a GoodRx report released Feb. 4.
Five details:
- Of the 810 medications that saw price increases in January, 791 were brand drugs, 19 were generics, 199 were specialty drugs and 84 were healthcare practitioner-administered drugs.
- The 791 brand drugs' prices increased by an average of 4.9 percent, and the 19 generic drugs' prices increased by an average of 12.6 percent.
- Price hikes in January 2022 were on par with January 2021, which saw 832 price hikes. In January 2022, drug prices rose by an average of 5.1 percent, half a percentage greater than in January 2021.
- All 10 of the most expensive popular brand drugs' prices increased in January, including Humira (up 15 percent), Nucynta (up 26 percent), Cosentyx (up 15 percent) and Skyrizi (up 15 percent).
- The price hikes came from 155 drugmakers.