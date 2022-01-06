8 recent drug recalls

Here are eight recalls drug companies issued in December, as listed by the FDA.

1. Taro Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of its clobetasol propionate ointment Dec. 30 after detecting the presence of Ralstonia pickettii bacteria.

2. Viona Pharmaceuticals recalled 33 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets Dec. 28 over concerns about an ingredient impurity.

3. Padagis recalled three lots of its nitroglycerin lingual spray Dec. 27 after discovering that the products may not properly dispense medication.

4. Efficient Laboratories on Dec. 10 recalled 12 lots of its liquid cold and flu relief medications known under the brand name Rompe Pecho due to microbial contamination concerns.

5. Teligent Pharma recalled two lots of its lidocaine hydrochloride topical solution Dec. 7 after testing revealed potency concerns.

6. Edge Pharma on Dec. 7 recalled all lots of drugs compounded at its facilities after discovering a process issue that could cause a lack of sterility for some products.

7. Gilead Sciences recalled two lots of its drug Veklury Dec. 3 due to the presence of glass particulates in the product.

8. Sandoz recalled one lot of its enoxaparin sodium injection Dec. 2 after finding that exposure to high temperatures may have affected the product's effectiveness.