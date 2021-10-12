7 updates on COVID-19 booster shots

Since the FDA authorized a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people in August and a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for a broader population Sept. 22, more than 7.7 million people have gotten a booster shot, according to CDC data.

A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for Americans who received their second dose at least six months ago and are ages 65 and older, have a job that increases their risk of infection or are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

Seven updates on COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.:

Preliminary research shows that fully vaccinated people who have had a breakthrough COVID-19 infection have strong protection and don't need to rush to get a booster dose. A number of preliminary studies have indicated a bout with COVID-19 after full vaccination essentially acts as an extra dose, prompting the immune system to generate B cells and T cells.



As of Oct. 6, more people on average were getting a booster shot each day than the number of people receiving a first dose of the vaccine.





Prominent physicians and scientists have asked the White House to scale back its booster plan, saying current data on COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy doesn't justify the broad use of boosters and the shots should only be offered to Americans at high risk of severe COVID-19.



