7 drugs likely to hit $1B in annual revenue in the next 5 years

Seven new drugs are expected to reach $1 billion in annual revenue in the next five years, according to a report issued Jan. 10 by analytics firm Clarivate.
Six of the drugs are awaiting FDA approval, and one (tezepelumab) just won approval. Here is a list:
- Adagrasib: a drug designed to treat colorectal cancer with the KRASG12C mutation, produced by Mirati Therapeutics and Zai Lab.
- Donanemab: a drug designed to slow cognitive decline, produced by Eli Lilly.
- Faricimab: a drug designed to treat patients with diabetic macular edema or wet age-related macular degeneration, produced by Roche and Chugai Pharmaceutical.
- Lecanemab: a drug designed to slow cognitive decline, produced by Eisai and Biogen.
- Tezepelumab: an asthma drug produced by Amgen and AstraZeneca.
- Tirzepatide: a drug designed to address weight loss and glycemic control, produced by Eli Lilly.
- Vutrisiran: a drug designed to treat ATTR, produced by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.