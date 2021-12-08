60% of Americans are fully vaccinated

More than 60 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Dec. 7.

The data shows that a total of 199,687,439 Americans, or 60.1 percent of the country's population, have been fully vaccinated.

Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts are the five states with the highest rates of fully vaccinated residents, ranging from 74.19 percent to 72.31 percent.

Idaho, Wyoming, Alabama, Mississippi and West Virginia are the five states with the lowest rates of fully vaccinated residents, ranging from 45.54 percent to 49.16 percent.

Twenty-four percent of the country's population has received a booster dose in addition to their full COVID-19 vaccination, according to the data.