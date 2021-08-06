5 updates on vaccines vs. the delta variant

Researchers are rapidly trying to discern how well existing COVID-19 vaccines work against the delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for 93 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Five updates:

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may be much less effective against the delta and lambda variants of the virus compared to the original strain, according to a study posted on the preprint server bioRxiv in which researchers found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot was significantly less effective at producing neutralizing antibodies against the variants.





Two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the delta variant of the coronavirus in a clinical trial conducted by Public Health England. It also found that AstraZeneca's vaccine was 67 percent effective against the delta variant. Both shots were far less effective after only one dose, about 30 percent effective.





A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot "strongly boosts" the body's immune response against the delta variant of the coronavirus, the drugmaker said. In slides Pfizer posted ahead of an earnings call, the drugmaker showed data that antibody levels against the delta variant were five times higher in people ages 18 to 55 after a third dose and 11 times higher in 65- to 85-year-olds.





Fully vaccinated people are 50 percent to 60 percent less likely to become infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus compared to unvaccinated people, according to a study conducted by Imperial College London in England.



