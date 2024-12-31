5 recent drug recalls

Here are five drug recalls the FDA reported in December:

Astellas Pharma US recalled one lot of Prograf 0.5 mg and one lot of Astagraf 0.5 mg capsules due to empty capsules being found in the bottles. The recall affects transplant patients, as ingesting empty capsules could lead to organ rejection or transplant failure. No adverse events have been reported. The affected lots are expected to expire in March 2026.



Alcon Laboratories recalled one lot of Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, single vials on-the-go, 25 count, due to fungal contamination. Fungal contamination in ophthalmic products can lead to serious eye infections, potentially threatening vision. No adverse events have been reported. The affected lot expires in September.



Endo USA recalled all lots of Adrenalin chloride solution due to labeling errors and potential administration mistakes. The unapproved nasal product could be mistaken for the FDA-approved injectable epinephrine, posing a serious risk to health outcomes if administered intravenously. No adverse events have been reported. Affected lots expire between January and March 2026.



Shoppers-Plaza recalled all lots of Fouzee sugarlin herbal formula due to the presence of undeclared metformin and glyburide. These prescription drugs can lead to serious side effects such as lactic acidosis and hypoglycemia. Consumers who purchased the product are urged to stop using it and return it for a refund. The product was sold nationwide.



GNMart Inc. recalled all lots of Force Forever, a joint pain dietary supplement, due to the presence of undeclared diclofenac and dexamethasone. Diclofenac and dexamethasone pose risks like cardiovascular events, gastrointestinal damage and impaired immune function. No adverse events have been reported. The affected product was sold nationwide via the internet.