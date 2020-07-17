5 provisions pharmacists are seeking from Congress' next relief package
The National Community Pharmacists Association launched a campaign July 15 titled"Essential," which urges Congress to incorporate several key provisions in its next COVID-19 relief package.
The campaign is calling for the following five provisions:
- Paycheck Protection Program expansion
- Hazard pay for front-line workers (including all pharmacy staff)
- Liability protections for essential businesses
- Tax credits to offset infection control and safety costs
- Acknowledgment of pharmacists as healthcare providers
