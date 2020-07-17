5 provisions pharmacists are seeking from Congress' next relief package

The National Community Pharmacists Association launched a campaign July 15 titled"Essential," which urges Congress to incorporate several key provisions in its next COVID-19 relief package.

The campaign is calling for the following five provisions:

  • Paycheck Protection Program expansion

  • Hazard pay for front-line workers (including all pharmacy staff)

  • Liability protections for essential businesses

  • Tax credits to offset infection control and safety costs

  • Acknowledgment of pharmacists as healthcare providers

