5 provisions pharmacists are seeking from Congress' next relief package

The National Community Pharmacists Association launched a campaign July 15 titled"Essential," which urges Congress to incorporate several key provisions in its next COVID-19 relief package.

The campaign is calling for the following five provisions:

Paycheck Protection Program expansion





Hazard pay for front-line workers (including all pharmacy staff)





Liability protections for essential businesses





Tax credits to offset infection control and safety costs





Acknowledgment of pharmacists as healthcare providers

