5 commonly prescribed drugs that can lead to depression

While patients are sometimes left wondering why they feel a sudden drop in mood and motivation, the answer often stems from a new medication they've been prescribed.

Below is a list of five commonly prescribed medications that can cause depression, as compiled by Naveed Saleh, MD, in a Nov. 6 article he wrote for MDLinx.

Antivirals



5-alpha reductase inhibitors



Antiepileptic drugs



Birth control



Steroids

