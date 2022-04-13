5 cities with the highest pharmacy tech pay

- Small
San Francisco is the highest paying city for pharmacy technicians, according to a Forbes analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published April 12.
Forbes used 2021 occupational data on pharmacy technicians from BLS to compile a round-up of which cities pay pharmacy technicians the highest salaries. The national average annual wage for the position is $37,970.
Five cities where pharmacy technicians earn the most:
San Francisco: $59,340
Seattle: 48,850
Portland, Ore.: $47,180
Fairbanks, Alaska: $45,760
Bismarck, N.D. $44,170
