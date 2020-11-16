4 CAR-T drug trials that have reported patient deaths
Since July, four clinical trials testing various CAR-T therapies have reported patient deaths:
- Allogene reports patient death tied to its CAR-T drug
Allogene Therapeutics said that one of its patients in a clinical trial for its multiple myeloma CAR-T drug died of fungal pneumonia.
- Patient death tied to CRISPR Therapeutics' CAR-T therapy
An off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy being developed by CRISPR Therapeutics saw positive results in some patients with advanced B-cell lymphoma, but was also tied to a patient's death.
- FDA halts California drugmaker's CAR-T trial after patient death
The FDA halted San Diego-based drugmaker Poseida Therapeutics' clinical trial of a CAR-T therapy after a patient died.
- FDA puts clinical hold on Cellectis CAR-T trial after patient dies of cardiac arrest
The FDA put a clinical hold on French drugmaker Cellectis' trial for its off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy after a patient died of cardiac arrest.
