3 notes on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Paige Twenter

As the potential fourth vaccine for COVID-19 passes benchmarks after months of delays and halted funding at the end of 2021, The Hill summarized three facts about Novavax June 14:

1. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax isn't mRNA-based. Instead, it contains a COVID-19 spike protein. 

2. Novavax can be stored at a warmer — but still cold — temperature than Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.

3. The manufacturing process involves "turning cells into protein-producing factories, which then requires processing and purification."

 

