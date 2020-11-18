3 drugs that have failed to benefit COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

As scientists work to find therapies to treat COVID-19, many drugs have been tested to see if they can be repurposed to treat the virus.

Here are three that failed:

AstraZeneca's Calquence — The drugmaker tested its blood cancer drug, Calquence, to see whether it could help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover. A phase 2 trial showed the drug didn't result in fewer deaths or respiratory failures.



Novartis' Ilaris — Novartis tested its arthritis drug Ilaris to see whether it could improve survival rates of COVID-19 patients. Clinical trials found the drug didn't show any benefit for the patients.



Sanofi & Regeneron's Kevzara — The drugmakers' rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara was tested to see its anti-inflammatory qualities would help COVID-19 patients, but the drug didn't significantly shorten patients' hospital stays in a study of 420 people.

Several drugs are still in clinical trials testing their benefit against the virus, including an inhaled version of interferon, a drug commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis; AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira; and Eli Lilly's Olumiant, another rheumatoid arthritis drug.

More articles on pharmacy:

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective

What Amazon's online pharmacy announcement did to CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid stock

Data on emergency approval of COVID-19 drugs, vaccines to be made public

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.