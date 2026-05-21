3 drug safety fronts to watch

A series of recent FDA safety actions, drug recalls, label updates and court rulings across pharmacy carry operational implications for pharmacy leaders.

The cases span product categories — from a drug linked to fatal liver injuries to contaminated children’s ibuprofen to a flu vaccine flagged for seizure risk in young children. But across them, a few common themes stand out.

Here are three patterns worth tracking:

1. Safety signals are escalating into major regulatory action.

The FDA’s handling of Amgen’s Tavneos illustrates how quickly a safety concern can compound. The agency linked the vasculitis drug to 76 cases of drug-induced liver injury, including eight deaths, in a March 31 safety communication. By April 28, the FDA had moved to formally withdraw the drug’s marketing approval, citing both liver injury risks and manipulated trial data. Amgen is contesting the withdrawal but simultaneously filed a label supplement on April 29 strengthening warnings around vanishing bile duct syndrome and fatal outcomes.

Separately, the DEA issued an emergency suspension to a Tennessee pharmacy over dispensing and compliance concerns — a reminder that enforcement pressure extends beyond products to pharmacy operations themselves.

The FDA also required new safety warnings on two widely used drug categories: a seizure warning on the Flucelvax flu vaccine label for children ages 6 months through 4 years, and a vitamin B6 deficiency and seizure warning for carbidopa/levodopa products used to treat Parkinson’s disease.

2. Quality failures are driving large-scale recalls.

Manufacturing and contamination problems continue to pull products off shelves at scale. A drugmaker recalled Xanax over a quality issue. More than 3 million eye drops were pulled due to sterility concerns. And the FDA recalled over 89,000 bottles of children’s ibuprofen after complaints of contamination including gel-like masses and black particles in the product.

3. Drug access and safety oversight collide in the courts.

Mifepristone — already under an FDA safety review with potential changes to its Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy — became the subject of a rapid-fire legal battle over how the drug reaches patients. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated an in-person dispensing requirement on May 1, triggering what drugmakers called “regulatory chaos.” On May 15, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 to preserve telehealth and mail access while the case proceeds, with Justices Alito and Thomas dissenting. The case now returns to the 5th Circuit on the merits — and the outcome could reshape pharmacy dispensing rules for a drug used in the majority of U.S. medication abortions.

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