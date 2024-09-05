3 children hospitalized after alleged medication error

After Kentucky pharmacy workers dispensed compounded medications to three children, they were all hospitalized. The Kentucky Board of Pharmacy is investigating the situation.

Several sources informed the board Aug. 26 about an alleged medication error at Med Save Pharmacy in Eminence, Ky. An inspection uncovered deficiencies in pharmacist oversight of compounded presentations and missing or inappropriate documentation of compounding records.

One of the children, a 5-year-old girl, has been discharged from an intensive care unit, according to a Sept. 3 article from WHAS11.

The alleged error involved clonidine oral suspensions, which are high blood pressure medicines. Amid the investigation, the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy ordered the pharmacy to cease all compounding and dispensing of compounded medications. The order has been in effect since Aug. 28.

"The information we have indicates that the compounded clonidine was dispensed only to the three patients that were hospitalized and no other patients were affected," the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy said in a statement. "Currently, it appears this incident is isolated to Med Save Pharmacy in Eminence."

Med Save did not respond to Becker's requests for comment.