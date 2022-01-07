23andMe takes first drug to clinical trial

23andMe began a clinical trial for its first drug candidate, the direct-to-consumer DNA testing company said Jan. 6.

The drug is an antibody targeting CD200R1, a protein that is an important regulator of T-cells and myeloid cells. 23andMe identified the protein by analyzing DNA collected from its consumer saliva kits. The company believes the drug might treat cancer by blocking the protein, according to a news release.

For the trial, 23andMe is enrolling patients with solid tumors that have progressed despite standard treatment.

"This is an important milestone for 23andMe in our mission to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome," Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe's CEO and co-founder, said in the release. "When we started our therapeutics group, our goal was to find new medicines validated by human genetics for people with serious unmet medical needs. That’s why we’re excited to move 23ME-00610 into the clinic to potentially help people with cancer who are in need of new treatment options."