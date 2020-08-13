20 top-selling drugs in the US

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

The IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science released a report detailing the 20 top-selling drugs in the U.S. by non-discounted spending. 

They are: 

  1. Humira — $21.4 billion 
  2. Eliquis — $9.9 billion 
  3. Enbrel — $8.1 billion 
  4. Stelara — $6.6 billion 
  5. Keytruda — $6.5 billion
  6. Trulicity — $6.5 billion 
  7. Januvia — $6 billion 
  8. Xarelto — $6 billion 
  9. Biktarvy — $5.1 billion 
  10. Remicade — $4.7 billion 
  11. Opdivo — $4.4 billion 
  12. Rituxan — $4.3 billion 
  13. Lantus Solostar — $4.3 billion 
  14. Symbicort — $3.9 billion 
  15. Jardiance — $3.9 billion 
  16. Genvoya — $3.8 billion 
  17. Tecfidera — $3.8 billion 
  18. Vyvanse — $3.7 billion 
  19. Victoza 3-pak — $3.6 billion 
  20. Ibrance — $3.6 billion 

Find the full report here

More articles on pharmacy:
CVS HealthHub rollout resumes
Merck bets on one-shot vaccine
Virginia pharmacy school files suit against accreditation agency, calls process 'bizarrely contradictory and Kafkaesque'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers