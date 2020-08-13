20 top-selling drugs in the US
The IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science released a report detailing the 20 top-selling drugs in the U.S. by non-discounted spending.
They are:
- Humira — $21.4 billion
- Eliquis — $9.9 billion
- Enbrel — $8.1 billion
- Stelara — $6.6 billion
- Keytruda — $6.5 billion
- Trulicity — $6.5 billion
- Januvia — $6 billion
- Xarelto — $6 billion
- Biktarvy — $5.1 billion
- Remicade — $4.7 billion
- Opdivo — $4.4 billion
- Rituxan — $4.3 billion
- Lantus Solostar — $4.3 billion
- Symbicort — $3.9 billion
- Jardiance — $3.9 billion
- Genvoya — $3.8 billion
- Tecfidera — $3.8 billion
- Vyvanse — $3.7 billion
- Victoza 3-pak — $3.6 billion
- Ibrance — $3.6 billion
