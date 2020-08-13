20 top-selling drugs in the US

The IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science released a report detailing the 20 top-selling drugs in the U.S. by non-discounted spending.

They are:

Humira — $21.4 billion Eliquis — $9.9 billion Enbrel — $8.1 billion Stelara — $6.6 billion Keytruda — $6.5 billion Trulicity — $6.5 billion Januvia — $6 billion Xarelto — $6 billion Biktarvy — $5.1 billion Remicade — $4.7 billion Opdivo — $4.4 billion Rituxan — $4.3 billion Lantus Solostar — $4.3 billion Symbicort — $3.9 billion Jardiance — $3.9 billion Genvoya — $3.8 billion Tecfidera — $3.8 billion Vyvanse — $3.7 billion Victoza 3-pak — $3.6 billion Ibrance — $3.6 billion

Find the full report here.

