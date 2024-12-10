20 drugs now in shortage

Alexandra Murphy -

Here are 20 new drug shortages to know, according to databases compiled by the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. 

  1. Alteplase injection: The 100-milligram kits of alteplase intravenous injection are on intermittent backorder. This thrombolytic agent, used in stroke and heart attack treatments, is currently available in 50-milligram kits, but 100-milligram kits are on backorder. 

  2. Azithromycin powder for oral suspension packets: The 1-gram azithromycin powder for suspension in 3-count packets is in shortage. Pfizer has reported manufacturing delays for this antibiotic used to treat respiratory and other infections, with no estimated resupply for the 10-count packets. 

  3. Bivalirudin injection: There is a shortage of bivalirudin injection in various presentations. This anticoagulant, used in cardiovascular procedures, is in short supply due to increased demand and manufacturing issues. 

  4. Clindamycin hydrochloride capsule: The 150- and 300-milligram clindamycin hydrochloride capsules have been discontinued. This antibiotic is no longer available due to business reasons as of December 2024. 

  5. Cyclosporine oral solution: The 100-milligram/milliliter cyclosporine oral solution dosage has been discontinued. This medication, used for transplant patients, is no longer available as of December 2024. 

  6. Daprudostat tablet: The 4-and 6-milligram daprudostat tablets are in shortage. This medication, used for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease, is experiencing supply disruptions due to manufacturing delays. 

  7. Desmopressin acetate injection: The 4-microgram/milliliter desmopressin acetate injection dosage has been discontinued. This medication, used for endocrinology/metabolism-related conditions, is no longer available as of December 2024. 

  8. Digoxin tablet: The 125- and 250-microgram digoxin tablets have been discontinued. This cardiac medication is no longer available due to business reasons as of December 2024. 

  9. Edaravone injection: The 30-milligram/100-milliliter edaravone injection is being discontinued. This medication, used in neurology to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, will be unavailable after April 1, 2025. However, the oral suspension remains available. 

  10. Fluorescein sodium and benoxinate hydrochloride ophthalmic solution: The 0.3%/0.4% fluorescein sodium and benoxinate hydrochloride ophthalmic solution is on backorder. This diagnostic ophthalmic solution is currently unavailable, with resupply expected by mid-December 2024. 

  11. Ibrexafungerp tablets: The 150-milligram ibrexafungerp tablets are temporarily unavailable. This antifungal medication used for treating vulgovaginal candidiasis was recalled September 2023 due to potential cross contamination. 

  12. Imatinib mesylate tablet: The 100- and 400-milligram imatinib mesylate tablets are being discontinued. This medication, used in hematology to treat various cancers, will no longer be available as of December 2024 due to business reasons. 

  13. Isoniazid tablet: The 100- and 300-milligram isoniazid tablets have been discontinued. This medication, used for the treatment of tuberculosis, is no longer available due to business reasons as of December 2024. 

  14. Lodoxamide tromethamine solution: The 1-milligram/milliliter lodoxamide tromethamine ophthalmic solution is being discontinued. This medication used in ophthalmology is no longer available due to manufacturing concerns, with short-dated material available until January 2025. 

  15. Memantine hydrochloride tablet: The 5- and 10-milligram memantine tablets have been discontinued. This medication, used for treating Alzheimer's disease, is no longer available with no specific reason given for its discontinuation. 

  16. Oxazepam capsule: The 10- and 15-milligram oxazepam capsules are in shortage, with an expected recovery date of Dec. 27, 2024. This medication, used for anxiety disorders, is experiencing manufacturing constraints. 

  17. Pantoprozole sodium injection: The 40-milligram/10-milliliter pantoprozole sodium injection has been discontinued. This proton pump inhibitor, used for gastrointestinal conditions, will no longer be available due to business reasons as of December 2024. 

  18. Sodium chloride 0.9% injection: There is a shortage of 0.9% sodium chloride injection in multiple presentations. This saline solution, used for intravenous hydration and other therapeutic applications, is currently unavailable due to manufacturing delays and increased demand. 

  19. Tigecycline injection: The 50-milligram/5-milliliter tigecycline injection is in shortage. This antibiotic used to treat complicated infections is currently unavailable due to manufacturing delays with no expected resupply date. 

  20. Tiagabine hydrochloride tablet: The 2- and 4-milligram tiagabine hydrochloride tablets are being discontinued. This anticonvulsant used in neurology is no longer available as of December 2024 due to business reasons. 

