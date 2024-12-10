20 drugs now in shortage

Here are 20 new drug shortages to know, according to databases compiled by the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
- Alteplase injection: The 100-milligram kits of alteplase intravenous injection are on intermittent backorder. This thrombolytic agent, used in stroke and heart attack treatments, is currently available in 50-milligram kits, but 100-milligram kits are on backorder.
- Azithromycin powder for oral suspension packets: The 1-gram azithromycin powder for suspension in 3-count packets is in shortage. Pfizer has reported manufacturing delays for this antibiotic used to treat respiratory and other infections, with no estimated resupply for the 10-count packets.
- Bivalirudin injection: There is a shortage of bivalirudin injection in various presentations. This anticoagulant, used in cardiovascular procedures, is in short supply due to increased demand and manufacturing issues.
- Clindamycin hydrochloride capsule: The 150- and 300-milligram clindamycin hydrochloride capsules have been discontinued. This antibiotic is no longer available due to business reasons as of December 2024.
- Cyclosporine oral solution: The 100-milligram/milliliter cyclosporine oral solution dosage has been discontinued. This medication, used for transplant patients, is no longer available as of December 2024.
- Daprudostat tablet: The 4-and 6-milligram daprudostat tablets are in shortage. This medication, used for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease, is experiencing supply disruptions due to manufacturing delays.
- Desmopressin acetate injection: The 4-microgram/milliliter desmopressin acetate injection dosage has been discontinued. This medication, used for endocrinology/metabolism-related conditions, is no longer available as of December 2024.
- Digoxin tablet: The 125- and 250-microgram digoxin tablets have been discontinued. This cardiac medication is no longer available due to business reasons as of December 2024.
- Edaravone injection: The 30-milligram/100-milliliter edaravone injection is being discontinued. This medication, used in neurology to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, will be unavailable after April 1, 2025. However, the oral suspension remains available.
- Fluorescein sodium and benoxinate hydrochloride ophthalmic solution: The 0.3%/0.4% fluorescein sodium and benoxinate hydrochloride ophthalmic solution is on backorder. This diagnostic ophthalmic solution is currently unavailable, with resupply expected by mid-December 2024.
- Ibrexafungerp tablets: The 150-milligram ibrexafungerp tablets are temporarily unavailable. This antifungal medication used for treating vulgovaginal candidiasis was recalled September 2023 due to potential cross contamination.
- Imatinib mesylate tablet: The 100- and 400-milligram imatinib mesylate tablets are being discontinued. This medication, used in hematology to treat various cancers, will no longer be available as of December 2024 due to business reasons.
- Isoniazid tablet: The 100- and 300-milligram isoniazid tablets have been discontinued. This medication, used for the treatment of tuberculosis, is no longer available due to business reasons as of December 2024.
- Lodoxamide tromethamine solution: The 1-milligram/milliliter lodoxamide tromethamine ophthalmic solution is being discontinued. This medication used in ophthalmology is no longer available due to manufacturing concerns, with short-dated material available until January 2025.
- Memantine hydrochloride tablet: The 5- and 10-milligram memantine tablets have been discontinued. This medication, used for treating Alzheimer's disease, is no longer available with no specific reason given for its discontinuation.
- Oxazepam capsule: The 10- and 15-milligram oxazepam capsules are in shortage, with an expected recovery date of Dec. 27, 2024. This medication, used for anxiety disorders, is experiencing manufacturing constraints.
- Pantoprozole sodium injection: The 40-milligram/10-milliliter pantoprozole sodium injection has been discontinued. This proton pump inhibitor, used for gastrointestinal conditions, will no longer be available due to business reasons as of December 2024.
- Sodium chloride 0.9% injection: There is a shortage of 0.9% sodium chloride injection in multiple presentations. This saline solution, used for intravenous hydration and other therapeutic applications, is currently unavailable due to manufacturing delays and increased demand.
- Tigecycline injection: The 50-milligram/5-milliliter tigecycline injection is in shortage. This antibiotic used to treat complicated infections is currently unavailable due to manufacturing delays with no expected resupply date.
- Tiagabine hydrochloride tablet: The 2- and 4-milligram tiagabine hydrochloride tablets are being discontinued. This anticonvulsant used in neurology is no longer available as of December 2024 due to business reasons.