2 drug companies to pay $49M in alleged inflation scheme

Two drug companies will pay a combined $49.1 million for their alleged involvement in schemes to inflate drug prices and limit competition in the generic pharmaceuticals market nationwide, the Connecticut Law Tribune reported Oct. 31.

Apotex will pay $39.1 million while Heritage Pharmaceuticals will contribute $10 million to 50 states and U.S. territories. The settlements, resulting from complaints involving plaintiffs from those states and territories, require both companies to cooperate with multistate litigation in Connecticut District Court, which targets 30 corporate defendants and 25 executives.

The settlements arise from three antitrust complaints against pharmaceutical companies and executives related to different sets of generic drugs. The first trial related to those complaints is set to take place in Hartford, Conn., concerning 80 topical generic drugs that reportedly generated billions in revenue.

Read more here.