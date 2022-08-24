11 drugs granted FDA fast track designation in 2022

For the third year, the FDA has slowed down its fast track approvals for new drugs with the agency offering 11 treatments with the designation in the first half of 2022.

The fast track designation process started in 2018 to allow drugmakers with products "showing superior effectiveness" and the "ability to address emerging or anticipated public health need" an accelerated course toward approval, according to the FDA's website.

In 2021, the FDA gave 19 drugs the designation by June 30, and at the same time in 2020, 20 drugs were handed the same.

Here are the 11 products on the fast track list as of June 30:

1. Agios Pharmaceuticals' hemolytic anemia treatment

2. CTI BioPharma's myelofibrosis drug

3. Bristol-Myers Squibb's treatment for unresectable or metastatic melanoma

4. Nobelpharma's drug for facial angiofibroma associated with tuberous sclerosis

5. BioXcel Therapeutics' acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar I or bipolar II disorder

6. Mycovia Pharmaceuticals' recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis drug

7. Phathom Pharmaceuticals' Helicobacter pylori treatment

8. Phathom Pharmaceuticals' second Helicobacter pylori treatment

9. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug

10. SIGA Technologies' smallpox drug

11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis treatment