10 top medication safety concerns from 2021

Medication safety plays a critical role in patient safety, so it's imperative hospitals know which common errors to avoid. Here are the top 10 medication safety concerns from 2021, according to a report released Jan. 27 by the Institute of Safe Medication Practices.

Mix-ups between the pediatric and adult formulations of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine



Mix-ups between COVID-19 vaccines or boosters and flu vaccines



Administration of Epinephrine instead of a COVID-19 vaccine



Dilution errors for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine



Errors and delays with hypertonic sodium chloride



Errors with discontinued or paused infusions



Infection transmission from shared glucometers, fingerstick devices and insulin pens



Adverse glycemic event errors



Absence of a medication safety officer at some organizations



Reluctance to report errors