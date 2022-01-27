10 top medication safety concerns from 2021

Medication safety plays a critical role in patient safety, so it's imperative hospitals know which common errors to avoid. Here are the top 10 medication safety concerns from 2021, according to a report released Jan. 27 by the Institute of Safe Medication Practices.

  1. Mix-ups between the pediatric and adult formulations of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

  2. Mix-ups between COVID-19 vaccines or boosters and flu vaccines

  3. Administration of Epinephrine instead of a COVID-19 vaccine

  4. Dilution errors for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

  5. Errors and delays with hypertonic sodium chloride

  6. Errors with discontinued or paused infusions

  7. Infection transmission from shared glucometers, fingerstick devices and insulin pens

  8. Adverse glycemic event errors

  9. Absence of a medication safety officer at some organizations

  10. Reluctance to report errors
 

