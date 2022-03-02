10 states with biggest, smallest shares of prescriptions paid out of pocket

Americans pay completely out-of-pocket just 5 percent of the time when filling prescriptions, but there are some wide gaps in these percentages across the U.S., according to a report released Feb. 28 by personal finance service ValuePenguin.

The report was compiled using prescription spending data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and Peterson-KFF, pharmaceutical spending data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. All the data was the latest available.

10 states with the largest shares of individual prescriptions paid out of pocket:

North Dakota: 11.7 percent



Mississippi: 9.86 percent



Wyoming: 8.03 percent



Alabama: 7.67 percent



Arkansas: 7.58 percent



South Dakota: 6.91 percent



Nebraska: 6.31 percent



Georgia: 6.3 percent



Montana: 6.25 percent



Idaho: 6.14 percent

10 states with the smallest shares of individual prescriptions paid out of pocket:

42. District Columbia: 3.28 percent

43. New York: 3.1 percent

44. Ohio: 3.01 percent

45. Maine: 2.86 percent

46. Delaware: 2.84 percent

47. New Hampshire: 2.8 percent

48. Rhode Island: 2.76 percent

49. Connecticut: 2.71 percent

50. Massachusetts: 2.35 percent

51. Vermont: 2.19 percent