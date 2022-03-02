10 states with biggest, smallest shares of prescriptions paid out of pocket

Americans pay completely out-of-pocket just 5 percent of the time when filling prescriptions, but there are some wide gaps in these percentages across the U.S., according to a report released Feb. 28 by personal finance service ValuePenguin.

The report was compiled using prescription spending data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and Peterson-KFF, pharmaceutical spending data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. All the data was the latest available.

10 states with the largest shares of individual prescriptions paid out of pocket:

  1. North Dakota: 11.7 percent

  2. Mississippi: 9.86 percent

  3. Wyoming: 8.03 percent

  4. Alabama: 7.67 percent

  5. Arkansas: 7.58 percent

  6. South Dakota: 6.91 percent

  7. Nebraska: 6.31 percent

  8. Georgia: 6.3 percent

  9. Montana: 6.25 percent

  10. Idaho: 6.14 percent

10 states with the smallest shares of individual prescriptions paid out of pocket:

      42. District Columbia: 3.28 percent

      43. New York: 3.1 percent

      44. Ohio: 3.01 percent

      45. Maine: 2.86 percent

      46. Delaware: 2.84 percent

      47. New Hampshire: 2.8 percent

      48. Rhode Island: 2.76 percent

      49. Connecticut: 2.71 percent

      50. Massachusetts: 2.35 percent

      51. Vermont: 2.19 percent

