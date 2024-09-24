10 of 20 most common drugs in shortage

In the first quarter of 2024, the U.S. recorded a spike in drug shortages and among GoodRx's list of the top 20 most common medications, half are in shortage.
Here are 10 shortages of drugs on the GoodRx list, according to data from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists:
- Albuterol sulfate solution: Nephron Pharmaceuticals is releasing supplies as they become available, with increased demand cited as the reason for shortage.
- Amoxicillin powder: Shortages have persisted since fall 2022, with no release dates provided.
- Amphetamine mixed salts: Multiple formulations of the ADHD medication have been in shortage since 2022, with no release dates provided.
- Clonazepam: While the FDA reports one solution in shortage, the ASHP reports that 15 are in low supply, affecting treatment for anxiety and epilepsy disorders.
- Hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets: Amneal reported manufacturing delays have led to a shortage of the pain relief medication.
- Ondansetron injection: Four solutions are in shortage.
- Prednisone oral tablets: The discontinuation of all Prednisone tablets by Cadista is contributing to the shortage, affecting 37 available solutions.
- Pantoprazole injection: The heartburn medication is in short supply, with efforts being made to increase availability.
- Sildenafil: This medication is set for discontinuation, affecting its availability.
- Zolpidem: The sleep aid drug has been discontinued.