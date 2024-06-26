10 numbers on prescription drug costs: GoodRx

Between 2014 and 2024, prescription medication prices have increased 37%, according to a GoodRx, which launched a prescription cost tracker June 26.

Here are nine other facts to know:

1.3 billion: How many prescriptions have been filled in the U.S. as of June 26.

$21 billion: Total out-of-pocket spend for prescription medicines as of June 26.

$16.26: The average out-of-pocket cost per prescription.

54% of drugs covered by Medicare Part D plans.

50% of medicines that have an insurance restriction, such as step therapy or prior authorization, according to data on Medicare Part D plans.

25% of Americans have at least one prescription that Medicare Part D does not cover.

41 million: The number of Americans who lack access to a pharmacy.

51 million: How many Americans have left a prescription at the pharmacy counter each month.

20% of Americans had an out-of-stock prescription in the first quarter of 2024.