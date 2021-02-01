10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  2. Atrium Health Navicent (Macon, Ga.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks an oncology and infusion pharmacy director.

  5. Memorial Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a clinical pharmacy operations manager.

  6. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) seeks a retail pharmacy director.

  7. Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  8. Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  10. UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations director. 

More articles on pharmacy:
Novartis to help manufacture Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna asks FDA's permission to add 5 more COVID-19 vaccine doses per vial
WHO changes advice on vaccinations for pregnant women

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars