10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Atrium Health Navicent (Macon, Ga.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks an oncology and infusion pharmacy director.



Memorial Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a clinical pharmacy operations manager.



Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) seeks a retail pharmacy director.



Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager.



UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations director.

