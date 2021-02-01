10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Atrium Health Navicent (Macon, Ga.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks an oncology and infusion pharmacy director.
- Memorial Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a clinical pharmacy operations manager.
- Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) seeks a retail pharmacy director.
- Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations director.
