10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Bon Secours (Marriottsville, Md.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Steward Health Care (Dallas) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



The Medical Center of Southeast Texas (Port Arthur, Texas) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



UC Davis Health (Sacramento) seeks a pharmacy manager.

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy services.



UChicago Medicine seeks a pharmacy director.



UCSF Health (San Francisco) seeks an assistant chief pharmacy officer.

