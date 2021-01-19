10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Bon Secours (Marriottsville, Md.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Steward Health Care (Dallas) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas (Port Arthur, Texas) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- UC Davis Health (Sacramento) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy services.
- UChicago Medicine seeks a pharmacy director.
- UCSF Health (San Francisco) seeks an assistant chief pharmacy officer.
More articles on pharmacy:
3 common drugs being tested to treat early-stage COVID-19
Former Merck employee arrested, charged with stealing trade secrets
Severe allergic reactions spur California warning against batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.