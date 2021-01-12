10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth Tampa (Fla.) seeks a division director of pharmacy services.



Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester, Ky.) seeks a market director of pharmacy.

Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Howard University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Meritus Health (Hagerstown, Md.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a director of investigational pharmacy services.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals & Clinics seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



UChicago Medicine seeks a pharmacy director.



UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.

