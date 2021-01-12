10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth Tampa (Fla.) seeks a division director of pharmacy services.
- Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester, Ky.) seeks a market director of pharmacy.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Howard University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Meritus Health (Hagerstown, Md.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a director of investigational pharmacy services.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals & Clinics seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- UChicago Medicine seeks a pharmacy director.
- UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.
