Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations and planning director.



Doctors Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.



Providence Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



UI Health (Chicago) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Prescott, Ariz.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

