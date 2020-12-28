10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations and planning director.
- Doctors Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.
- Providence Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- UI Health (Chicago) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Prescott, Ariz.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
