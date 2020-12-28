10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont) seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 
  1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations and planning director.

  2. Doctors Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director. 
  1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

  2. Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.

  3. Providence Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. UI Health (Chicago) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

  5. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Prescott, Ariz.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

