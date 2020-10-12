10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Amita Health (Lisle, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) seeks a director of clinical pharmacy services.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Emerson Hospital (Concord, Mass.) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.
- Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
7 key uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine race
Mallinckrodt files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Operation Warp Speed czar: Vaccine approval likely to be sought around Thanksgiving
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.