Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Amita Health (Lisle, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.



ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) seeks a director of clinical pharmacy services.



Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Emerson Hospital (Concord, Mass.) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.



Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a pharmacy manager.



San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.

