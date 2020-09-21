10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Glenn Medical Center (Willows, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore, Md.) seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Sisters of Charity Health System (Cleveland, Ohio) seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.



UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.



Vibra Healthcare (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

