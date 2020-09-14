10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a system director of pharmacy business.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
