10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Scotland Health Care System (Laurinburg, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
Merck bets on one-shot vaccine
US signs $1.5B deal for 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate
Virginia pharmacy school files suit against accreditation agency, calls process 'bizarrely contradictory and Kafkaesque'
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.