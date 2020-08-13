10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy director.



Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.



Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas) seeks a pharmacy director.



Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Scotland Health Care System (Laurinburg, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

