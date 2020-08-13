10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a pharmacy services director. 

  2. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  4. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director. 

  6. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  7. Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  8. MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas) seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Scotland Health Care System (Laurinburg, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

