10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension (St. Louis, Mo.) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  2. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis, Mo.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.

  4. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  5. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  6. Long Island Community Hospital  (Patchogue, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  7. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a senior pharmacy director.

  8. Salinas (Calif.) Valley Memorial seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Covington, Ky.) seeks a system director of pharmacy.

  10. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System seeks a pharmacy director. 

