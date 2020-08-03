10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis, Mo.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis, Mo.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a senior pharmacy director.
- Salinas (Calif.) Valley Memorial seeks a pharmacy director.
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Covington, Ky.) seeks a system director of pharmacy.
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System seeks a pharmacy director.
