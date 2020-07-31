The 10 most expensive Part B drugs in 2018

A recent report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, or MedPac, listed the 10 most expensive Medicare Part B drugs in 2018.

They are:

Eylea (Regeneron) — $2.58 billion



Keytruda (Merck) — $1.81 billion



Opdivo (Bristol Myers Squibb) — $1.72 billion



Rituxan (Roche) — $1.70 billion

Prolia/Xgeva (Amgen) — $1.42 billion



Neulasta (Amgen) — $1.37 billion



Lucentis (Genentech) — $1.22 billion



Remicade (J&J) — $1.15 billion



Avastin (Genentech) — $1.01 billion



Herceptin (Genentech) — $823 million

