The 10 most expensive Part B drugs in 2018

A recent report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, or MedPac, listed the 10 most expensive Medicare Part B drugs in 2018. 

They are:

  1. Eylea (Regeneron) — $2.58 billion

  2. Keytruda (Merck) — $1.81 billion

  3. Opdivo (Bristol Myers Squibb) — $1.72 billion

  4. Rituxan (Roche) — $1.70 billion
     
  5. Prolia/Xgeva (Amgen) — $1.42 billion

  6. Neulasta (Amgen) — $1.37 billion

  7. Lucentis (Genentech) — $1.22 billion

  8. Remicade (J&J) — $1.15 billion

  9. Avastin (Genentech) — $1.01 billion

  10. Herceptin (Genentech) — $823 million

