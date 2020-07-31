The 10 most expensive Part B drugs in 2018
A recent report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, or MedPac, listed the 10 most expensive Medicare Part B drugs in 2018.
They are:
- Eylea (Regeneron) — $2.58 billion
- Keytruda (Merck) — $1.81 billion
- Opdivo (Bristol Myers Squibb) — $1.72 billion
- Rituxan (Roche) — $1.70 billion
- Prolia/Xgeva (Amgen) — $1.42 billion
- Neulasta (Amgen) — $1.37 billion
- Lucentis (Genentech) — $1.22 billion
- Remicade (J&J) — $1.15 billion
- Avastin (Genentech) — $1.01 billion
- Herceptin (Genentech) — $823 million
