Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.



Cleveland Clinic seeks a regional director of pharmacy.



Cottage Health (Sanata Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director.



ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals & Clinics seeks a pharmacy director.



Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Trinity Health Of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks an ambulatory pharmacy manager.

