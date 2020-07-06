10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Cleveland Clinic seeks a regional director of pharmacy.
- Cottage Health (Sanata Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director.
- ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals & Clinics seeks a pharmacy director.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Trinity Health Of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks an ambulatory pharmacy manager.
