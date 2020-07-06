10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Cleveland Clinic seeks a regional director of pharmacy. 

  3. Cottage Health (Sanata Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  7. Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals & Clinics seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. Trinity Health Of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  10. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks an ambulatory pharmacy manager.

