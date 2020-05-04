10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  2. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  4. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Holland (Mich.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy services manager. 

  6. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  7. Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor.

  8. Sutter Health System (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  9. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy services manager.

  10. UCSF Health seeks an assistant chief pharmacy officer.

