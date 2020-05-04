10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.



Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Holland (Mich.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy services manager.



Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor.



Sutter Health System (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy services manager.



UCSF Health seeks an assistant chief pharmacy officer.

