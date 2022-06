10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Ascension in St. Louis, seeks a pharmacy director for its St. Vincent’s Birmingham Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.

2. Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif., seeks a pharmacy director to work in Ukiah, Calif.

3. Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati, seeks a pharmacy director for its Anderson Hospital.

4. Cardinal Health in Dublin, Ohio, seeks a pharmacy director in Des Moines, Iowa.

5. Cardinal Health in Dublin, Ohio, seeks a pharmacy director for its Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, Mo..

6. Comprehensive Pharmacy Services in Bloomington, Ind., seeks a pharmacy director for its Bloomington Meadows Hospital in Bloomington.

7. HCA Healthcare in Nashville seeks a pharmacy director in San Antonio, Texas.

8. Kindred in Chandler, Ariz., seeks a pharmacy director for its Dignity Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

9. Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C., seeks a pharmacy director of oncology services.

10. Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., seeks a pharmacy director for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.