1.3 million Americans ration insulin due to costs, Harvard study finds

Of the 6 million American adults diagnosed with diabetes, 1.3 million ration their insulin use, a Harvard study found, and it may be because of rising insulin costs in the U.S.

Out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be capped at $35 per month starting in 2023 because of the Inflation Reduction Act, but that only applies to Medicare Part D.

Researchers from Boston's Harvard Medical School and New York City's Hunter College evaluated 982 responses from adults who use insulin to the 2021 National Health Interview Survey to assess the prevalence of insulin rationing. Of the representative group, 16.5 percent rationed the drug — mostly by delaying buying more insulin — according to the study published Oct. 18 in Annals of Internal Medicine.

The upcoming capped price won't address the most vulnerable groups; compared to uninsured people and those with private insurance, Medicaid beneficiaries were the least likely to ration their insulin in the study.

The study also found that younger adults were nearly twice as likely as senior adults — 20.4 percent to 11.2 percent — to ration the drug.

"By limiting insulin copays to $35 per month under Medicare, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act may improve insulin access for seniors, who experienced substantial rationing in our study," the study's authors wrote. "However, a similar cap for the privately insured was removed from the bill, and copay caps do not aid the uninsured. Further reform could improve access to insulin for all Americans."