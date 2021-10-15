US News names best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022

U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the top Medicare Advantage plans in each state for the 2022 coverage period.

The report uses data from the CMS' annual star rankings, which were released Oct. 8. The U.S. News report defines its best plans as those that have at least three out of five stars by CMS and average 4.5 or more stars in the state.

Here is U.S. News' list of the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022:

Alabama

Viva Medicare

Arizona

Cigna

Arkansas

Cigna

Essence Healthcare

Kaiser Permanente

California

Scan Health Plan

Sharp Health Plan

WellCare

Colorado

Kaiser Permanente

Connecticut

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

CarePartners of Connecticut

District of Columbia

Kaiser Permanente

Florida

AHF

Aetna Medicare

Baycare Health Plans

Capital Health Plan

CarePlus Health Plans

Cigna

Devoted Health

Florida Blue

Freedom Health

HealthSun Health Plans

Optimum HealthCare

Simply Healthcare Plans

Georgia

Kaiser Permanente

Hawaii

HMSA Akamai Advantage

Kaiser Permanente

Idaho

SelectHealth

Illinois

Essence Healthcare

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health

Quartz Medicare Advantage

Indiana

Indiana University Health Plans

Iowa

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health

MediGold

Quartz Medicare Advantage

UnitedHealthcare

Louisiana

Atrio Health Plans

Peoples Health

Vantage Health Plan

Maine

Aetna

Martin's Point Generations Advantage

UnitedHealthcare

Maryland

Kaiser Permanente

Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Commonwealth Care Alliance

Fallon Health

Senior Whole Health

Tufts Health Plan

Michigan

Blue Care Network

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Hap Senior Plus

Hap Senior Plus Pro

PHP Medicare

Minnesota

Allina Health Aetna

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Blue Plus

HealthPartners

PrimeWest Health

Quartz Medicare Advantage

South Country Health Alliance

UCare

UCare's MSHO

Missouri

Essence Healthcare

NHC Advantage

Nevada

Atrio Health Plans

Select Health

New Hampshire

Martin's Point Generations Advantage

New York

ArchCare Advantage

CDPHP Medicare Advantage

Excellus Health Plan

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Independent Health

MVP Health Care

VNSNY Choice Medicare

North Carolina

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Care N' Care Insurance Company of North Carolina

North Dakota

HealthPartners

Ohio

Medical Mutual of Ohio

Medigold

PrimeTime Health Plan

SummaCare

UnitedHealthcare

UPMC For Life

Oregon

Kaiser Permanente

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

Pennsylvania

Aetna

Capital Blue Cross

Highmark

Independence Blue Cross

Gateway Health Medicare Assured

UPMC For Life

UPMC For Life Complete Care

Vista Health Plan

Rhode Island

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

South Carolina

NHC Advantage

South Dakota

HealthPartners

Tennessee

Atrio Health Plans

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

NHC Advantage

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Health Plan

Devoted Health

KelseyCare Advantage

Utah

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

SelectHealth

Vermont

MVP Health Care

Virginia

Kaiser Permanente

Washington

Asuris Northwest Health

Kaiser Permanente

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans

Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Oregon

West Virginia

Highmark

Wisconsin

Aetna

Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage

HealthPartners

My Choice Wisconsin Health Plan

Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans

Quartz Medicare Advantage

Security Health Plan of Wisconsin

UnitedHealthcare

Wellcare by Allwell