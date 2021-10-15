US News names best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022

U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the top Medicare Advantage plans in each state for the 2022 coverage period. 

The report uses data from the CMS' annual star rankings, which were released Oct. 8. The U.S. News report defines its best plans as those that have at least three out of five stars by CMS and average 4.5 or more stars in the state. 

Here is U.S. News' list of the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022:

Alabama 
Viva Medicare

Arizona
Cigna

Arkansas
Cigna 
Essence Healthcare
Kaiser Permanente

California
Scan Health Plan
Sharp Health Plan
WellCare 

Colorado
Kaiser Permanente

Connecticut
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
CarePartners of Connecticut

District of Columbia
Kaiser Permanente

Florida
AHF
Aetna Medicare
Baycare Health Plans
Capital Health Plan
CarePlus Health Plans
Cigna
Devoted Health
Florida Blue
Freedom Health
HealthSun Health Plans
Optimum HealthCare
Simply Healthcare Plans

Georgia
Kaiser Permanente

Hawaii
HMSA Akamai Advantage
Kaiser Permanente

Idaho
SelectHealth

Illinois
Essence Healthcare 
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health 
Quartz Medicare Advantage

Indiana
Indiana University Health Plans

Iowa
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health
MediGold
Quartz Medicare Advantage
UnitedHealthcare

Louisiana
Atrio Health Plans
Peoples Health
Vantage Health Plan

Maine
Aetna
Martin's Point Generations Advantage
UnitedHealthcare

Maryland
Kaiser Permanente

Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Commonwealth Care Alliance
Fallon Health
Senior Whole Health
Tufts Health Plan

Michigan
Blue Care Network
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Hap Senior Plus
Hap Senior Plus Pro
PHP Medicare

Minnesota
Allina Health Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Plus
HealthPartners
PrimeWest Health 
Quartz Medicare Advantage
South Country Health Alliance
UCare
UCare's MSHO

Missouri
Essence Healthcare 
NHC Advantage

Nevada
Atrio Health Plans
Select Health

New Hampshire
Martin's Point Generations Advantage

New York
ArchCare Advantage
CDPHP Medicare Advantage
Excellus Health Plan
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
Independent Health
MVP Health Care
VNSNY Choice Medicare

North Carolina
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Care N' Care Insurance Company of North Carolina

North Dakota
HealthPartners

Ohio
Medical Mutual of Ohio
Medigold
PrimeTime Health Plan
SummaCare
UnitedHealthcare
UPMC For Life

Oregon
Kaiser Permanente
Providence Medicare Advantage Plans
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

Pennsylvania
Aetna 
Capital Blue Cross
Highmark
Independence Blue Cross
Gateway Health Medicare Assured
UPMC For Life
UPMC For Life Complete Care
Vista Health Plan

Rhode Island
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

South Carolina
NHC Advantage

South Dakota
HealthPartners

Tennessee
Atrio Health Plans
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
NHC Advantage

Texas
Baylor Scott & White Health Plan
Devoted Health
KelseyCare Advantage

Utah
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah
SelectHealth

Vermont
MVP Health Care

Virginia
Kaiser Permanente

Washington
Asuris Northwest Health
Kaiser Permanente
Providence Medicare Advantage Plans
Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Oregon

West Virginia
Highmark

Wisconsin
Aetna
Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners
My Choice Wisconsin Health Plan
Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans
Quartz Medicare Advantage
Security Health Plan of Wisconsin
UnitedHealthcare
Wellcare by Allwell

