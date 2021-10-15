US News names best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022

- Small
U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the top Medicare Advantage plans in each state for the 2022 coverage period.
The report uses data from the CMS' annual star rankings, which were released Oct. 8. The U.S. News report defines its best plans as those that have at least three out of five stars by CMS and average 4.5 or more stars in the state.
Here is U.S. News' list of the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022:
Alabama
Viva Medicare
Arizona
Cigna
Arkansas
Cigna
Essence Healthcare
Kaiser Permanente
California
Scan Health Plan
Sharp Health Plan
WellCare
Colorado
Kaiser Permanente
Connecticut
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
CarePartners of Connecticut
District of Columbia
Kaiser Permanente
Florida
AHF
Aetna Medicare
Baycare Health Plans
Capital Health Plan
CarePlus Health Plans
Cigna
Devoted Health
Florida Blue
Freedom Health
HealthSun Health Plans
Optimum HealthCare
Simply Healthcare Plans
Georgia
Kaiser Permanente
Hawaii
HMSA Akamai Advantage
Kaiser Permanente
Idaho
SelectHealth
Illinois
Essence Healthcare
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health
Quartz Medicare Advantage
Indiana
Indiana University Health Plans
Iowa
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health
MediGold
Quartz Medicare Advantage
UnitedHealthcare
Louisiana
Atrio Health Plans
Peoples Health
Vantage Health Plan
Maine
Aetna
Martin's Point Generations Advantage
UnitedHealthcare
Maryland
Kaiser Permanente
Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Commonwealth Care Alliance
Fallon Health
Senior Whole Health
Tufts Health Plan
Michigan
Blue Care Network
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Hap Senior Plus
Hap Senior Plus Pro
PHP Medicare
Minnesota
Allina Health Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Plus
HealthPartners
PrimeWest Health
Quartz Medicare Advantage
South Country Health Alliance
UCare
UCare's MSHO
Missouri
Essence Healthcare
NHC Advantage
Nevada
Atrio Health Plans
Select Health
New Hampshire
Martin's Point Generations Advantage
New York
ArchCare Advantage
CDPHP Medicare Advantage
Excellus Health Plan
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
Independent Health
MVP Health Care
VNSNY Choice Medicare
North Carolina
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Care N' Care Insurance Company of North Carolina
North Dakota
HealthPartners
Ohio
Medical Mutual of Ohio
Medigold
PrimeTime Health Plan
SummaCare
UnitedHealthcare
UPMC For Life
Oregon
Kaiser Permanente
Providence Medicare Advantage Plans
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon
Pennsylvania
Aetna
Capital Blue Cross
Highmark
Independence Blue Cross
Gateway Health Medicare Assured
UPMC For Life
UPMC For Life Complete Care
Vista Health Plan
Rhode Island
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
South Carolina
NHC Advantage
South Dakota
HealthPartners
Tennessee
Atrio Health Plans
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
NHC Advantage
Texas
Baylor Scott & White Health Plan
Devoted Health
KelseyCare Advantage
Utah
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah
SelectHealth
Vermont
MVP Health Care
Virginia
Kaiser Permanente
Washington
Asuris Northwest Health
Kaiser Permanente
Providence Medicare Advantage Plans
Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Oregon
West Virginia
Highmark
Wisconsin
Aetna
Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners
My Choice Wisconsin Health Plan
Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans
Quartz Medicare Advantage
Security Health Plan of Wisconsin
UnitedHealthcare
Wellcare by Allwell